Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife Mara Lane has apologised for his actions after he was arrested at LAX airport last weekend.
Jonathan Rhys Meyers sought treatment for ''anger'' issues before he was arrested at LAX airport last weekend following a ''verbal dispute'' with his wife Mara Lane.
The 40-year-old actor was detained when his plane touched down on the runway on Sunday (08.07.18) following an on-board fight with his spouse - with whom he has 18-month-old son Wolf - but she's since apologised for his actions and claimed he's ''not himself'' when he's in ''these kinds of episodes'' and was actually seeking help for it.
Taking to her Instagram account, Mara wrote: ''8 months of sobriety and an unfortunate day of airline travel. We were in South America specifically working holistically through anger issues that result in these kinds of episodes.
''When in it... he is not in a frame of mind where he can really even comprehend the repercussions and necessary response to his own actions.
''J IS extremely sorry for any inconveniences caused to anyone traveling yesterday. There was no argument, just me asking him to not use his e cig per stewardess' request to me and him not being himself, speaking very very unkindly.
''It was out of his character. It was unbeknownst to me anything that happened on flight, as I was with my son with a privacy wall up.
''We are home safe and he is feeling deeply sorry for any remote disrespect afforded to me, attendants, onlookers or officers. Thank you for your compassion on this ongoing battle with addiction we are in (sic)''
Jonathan has battled substance abuse for years, and relapsed in September after his wife suffered a miscarriage.
Mara revealed the news on Instagram at the time when she wrote: ''Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back. ... my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news.''
