Jonathan Rhys Meyers has praised his wife after their ''verbal dispute'' on a recent flight.

The 40-year-old actor was detained at Los Angeles' LAX airport when his plane touched down on the runway earlier this month following an on-board fight with his spouse Mara Lane and after recently admitting he was at fault, Jonathan later went on to praise his wife.

When asked if Mara helps him with his struggles, Jonathan told PeopleNOW: ''Oh, my wife is a superior woman. She's incredible. Yeah, incredible. I couldn't be luckier.''

Jonathan - who has 18-month-old son Wolf with Mara - has battled alcoholism and admitted that he sometimes makes ''stupid mistakes'', including ordering a drink on the plane.

He said: ''Most of the time I handle it pretty well.

''But, every so often you make a stupid mistake. But living life in the public eye is very different. Remember, I've been an actor for 25 years and the whole world has changed enormously since I've started becoming an actor. It's very, very difficult to be left alone.''

Speaking previously he admitted he was at fault for breaking his sobriety and ordering a drink following a series of ''frustrating'' events.

He said: ''My wife and I had been traveling since 3 o'clock in the morning from Peru back to Los Angeles. And they gave away our tickets -- it was just a problem with the airline.

''We had our baby, who was teething at the time, and it was all kind of frustrating.

''So we eventually got on the flight and my wife went to sleep and I very stupidly decided to order a drink. When my wife found that I'd ordered a drink, she got very, very angry with me because I shouldn't drink. It doesn't suit me and I had been sober for a long time.

''And so I felt that mistake and I got upset and I took out an e-cigarette. And the airline staff told me that I wasn't allowed to smoke an e-cigarette so I put it away.

''Then I spoke to the Los Angeles police once we got there, who were incredibly kind. Incredibly understanding.''

Jonathan - who is trying to quit smoking so he doesn't set a bad example to his son - insisted he has ''learned [his] lesson'' from the incident and is now sober again.

He said: ''I learned my lesson.

''As soon as I got off the airplane I went and spoke to somebody and I got back on track immediately.''

Mara previously insisted the incident was ''out of character'' for her husband and she revealed he had been trying to combat his ''anger issues''.