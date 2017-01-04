Jonathan Rhys Meyers has become a father for the first time.

The 'Match Point' star and his fiancée Mara Lane welcomed a little boy named Wolf Rhys Meyers into the world on December 15 in a home birth, E! News reports.

It comes after Jonathan's partner Mara revealed she was expecting a baby by uploading a photograph of her burgeoning baby bump on social media.

She wrote: ''#IncomingPackage best present. #ThankYouLord #SantaBelly ... My official pregnancy dress. I have worn this 1-2x a week every week for past 5 months. It was 3 euros in a charity shop in Ireland I love #recycled clothes. #Recycledclothes #antislavery #recycledclothing over fast fashion any day for me T on the other hand ... #megaprincess owns collars and leashes more than I am embarrassed to say #fathersdogter.

''Has not let me eat much meat entire pregnancy either ... has me thinking about things I'd rather live in ignorance to. #speciesism waat just stap angel alien baby about to rock my world I already know #thankful for my soon to be best teacher and friend (sic)''

The couple began dating in 2013 and reportedly got engaged in 2014, although neither of them have ever confirmed their engagement.

There were rumours that the couple had tied the knot in September when Jonathan was spotted wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

Jonathan struggled with alcohol addiction in the past and admitted to having a ''minor relapse'' in 2015.

He wrote on his partner's account at the time: ''Mara and I are thankful for your support and kindness during this time. I apologise for having a minor relapse and hope that people don't think too badly of me.''