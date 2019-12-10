Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of the new 'Matrix' film.

The 'Frozen 2' star joins the likes of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively, and new faces including Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the next instalment of the blockbuster sci-fi franchise, Collider.com reports.

Reeves previously teased the fourth film is ''very ambitious''.

The 55-year-old actor refused to divulge too much information but did say he is ''absolutely'' excited for Neo's storyline in the new film

He said: ''It's very ambitious. As it should be!''

Back in August, Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures confirmed Reeves and Moss would both be back.

The franchise's co-creator, Lana Wachowski - who created the universe with her sister Lilly Wachowski - is set to write, direct and produce the film.

She said: ''Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now.

''I'm very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.''

Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, Toby Emmerich, added: ''Lana is a true visionary - a singular and original creative filmmaker - and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter.''

The 2020 film also looks set to see the return of Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, who appeared in 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'Matrix Revolutions', the second and third instalments of the franchise, Deadline previously reported.

It was also claimed Harris and 'Iron Fist' star Henwick have joined the impressive ensemble cast - though their respective roles are being kept under wraps.

'The Matrix Trilogy' kicked off in 1999, with two sequels, 'The Matrix Reloaded' and 'The Matrix Revolutions', both out in 2003.

It's not currently known if Laurence Fishburne will be back as Morpheus, although it has been suggested that they may audition for an actor to play a younger version of the Captain of the Nebuchadnezzar.