JB Gill has confirmed that JLS are in talks to reunite this year.

The boy band - comprised of JB, Oritse Williams, Aston Merrygold and Marvin Humes - intend to reform seven years after they split to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut LP.

Speaking to The Sun Online, JB, 33, revealed: ''This year is a big year for us: our 10 year anniversary.

''We are all very much in touch, we're still brothers. We met up recently, a few weeks back, and we've always said when the time's right we could do something. So a reunion ... never say never.''

JLS first rose to fame in 2008 when they came second on 'The X Factor', ultimately losing out to Alexandra Burke.

Rumours of a reunion first sparked in November, but JB has marked the first time one of the members has confirmed the news.

It comes after Oritse was cleared of rape allegations in May following a three-year ordeal.

He was first arrested and charged in 2016, but was unanimously found not guilty by a jury last year and was cleared of all charges.

After enduring what he had described as ''three years of hell'', Oritse thanked his fans for their love and support throughout the entire ordeal.

Writing on his Instagram stories after being cleared, he said: ''I just wana say thnku to all my fans/supporters for everything you do.

''Life may have not of been easy the last couple of years but you have really brought me to the point where I'm slowly finding my self-confidence again and feel so incredibly motivated in this new decade! God bless all of you. (sic)''

Now, the 33-year-old singer is looking forward to the future with the support of his friends.

Speaking of his dear friend, JB said: ''He is doing well. All things considered. He is trying to put the past behind him and moving forward. We are family and always support him. We are there for him always.''