JB Gill is set to become a father for the second time.

The JLS star and his wife Chloe - who share three-year-old son Ace - are set to welcome another child into the world and their son predicted the arrival.

Chloe said: ''We were out shopping when he said, 'Mummy, we need to get some clothes for my sister'. I said to him, 'But you don't have a sister.' His face went all serious and he went, 'I do, Mummy - in your tummy.' When I told J, we were like, 'Whoa!'''

JB and Chloe have yet to find out if they are expecting a baby boy or baby girl and wanted to wait before announcing their happy news after Chloe had a tough birth last time, which saw her be in labour for 40 hours before welcoming Ace.

JB added to HELLO! magazine: ''Because we know people who have had complications, we were cautious to say anything before now. In our line of work, you never have the job until you're on that stage and I guess we've approached this the same way - we wanted to make sure we were firmly on that stage.''

JB also took to his Instagram account to share the happy news.

He wrote: ''Today has been a brilliant day, Easter Sunday is a day to celebrate new life, a day to remember the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ, a day to share and give presents symbolising the start of spring and this year, for @chloesiobhangill and I to announce that we are expecting our SECOND little Gill ... super excited isn't the word, @acejgill is literally buzzing ... feel like the #catwhogotthecream #mummyanddaddy #number2 #family #excited x (sic)''

Whilst Chloe wrote in her own message: ''So excited to share our news that @jbgill and I are expecting our second baby ... Truly blessed #myfamily #TeamGill #newbaby #love #happyeaster #newlife x (sic)''