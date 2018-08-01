JB Gill has become a father again.

The former JLS star has announced that him and his wife Chloe - who already have three-year-old son Ace together - welcomed a little girl into the world on July 30.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 31-year-old singer uploaded a photograph of him clutching his daughter's hand and wrote: ''These are the hands that hold my future. So proud to announce the beautiful baby girl born to @chloesiobhangill and I by God's grace, on 30th July 2018. Our little boy @Acejgill is simply the BEST big brother a girl could ask for and she is literally lighting up our lives with every moment that passes. We are in love all over again... (sic).''

Details on the baby - including her weight and name - are yet to be announced.

The couple - who got married in 2014 - revealed that they were expecting their second child in April after their son Ace pointed out that he had a ''sister'' coming.

Chloe said at the time: ''We were out shopping when he said, 'Mummy, we need to get some clothes for my sister'.

''I said to him, 'But you don't have a sister.' His face went all serious and he went, 'I do, Mummy - in your tummy.' When I told J, we were like, 'Whoa!'''

However, the pair decided to keep their news under wraps for a little while because Chloe had a traumatic birth with Ace and they were worried about complications.

JB explained: ''Because we know people who have had complications, we were cautious to say anything before now. In our line of work, you never have the job until you're on that stage and I guess we've approached this the same way - we wanted to make sure we were firmly on that stage.''