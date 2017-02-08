Jonathan Cheban has reportedly stacked up a total of £45,000 in restaurant bills during his time in London.

The 42-year-old PR guru - who is Kim Kardashian West's best friend - touched down in the English capital a few weeks ago, and has reportedly been treating himself to meals at some of the priciest restaurants including Novikov and Nobu in the wealthy Mayfair district.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Jonathan has been in London for a few weeks and has already racked up the most astronomical bill for dinners.

''He eats out every single day, breakfast lunch and dinner, and never goes to anywhere other than the best places. He's obviously well off, but people had no idea he was quite so wealthy.

''The bills he has been hit with have been unbelievable.''

The star has been in the UK filming for the E4 reality show 'Celebs Go Dating' in the hopes of finding his soul mate, and has reportedly been irritating show bosses by having ''off the scale'' demands including ''the best suite going'' in London's five-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and a ''private jet'' to fly him home in between filming.

A source said previously: ''Jonathan's diva demands have been off the scale. Production have been pulling their hair out trying to keep him satisfied.

''He's become accustomed to a certain standard of living and has already kicked off about his accommodation while he's filming the show.

''He wants to stay at the Mandarin Oriental in the best suite going. He's demanded a private jet to fly him home to New York for three days because he's homesick and misses Kim, his friends and his family.

''They just don't know what to do with him to keep him happy!''

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Kim's mother Kris Jenner had ''kicked off'' at Jonathan for signing up to the show as it means he won't be in Los Angeles filming for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

An insider said at the time: ''Kris and the show's producers have kicked off because Jonathan has refused to fly back to Los Angeles, as well as missing Kim's big Dubai trip.

''Jonathan staying in London really throws 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' production into a spin because they need continuity throughout the show. They went him to go back to LA, but he's in London filming a couple of TV shows and is refusing to budge.''