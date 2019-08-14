et behind their connection, the CBB star detailed: 'Everyone is just really loyal. They always deliver, no one every flakes, even at this stage [of their fame]. Everyone is on time.'

Jonathan Cheban will ''officially'' change his name to FoodGod next month.

The 45-year-old star finds it ''weird'' when people use his first name rather than his nickname so he's planning to make some legal changes and intends for everyone from his mother to his best friend Kim Kardashian West to refer to him by his new moniker.

He said: ''FoodGod is me. My name is officially changing to Foodgod next month, I've gone to lawyers and everything.

''So everyone, from Kim to my mum, will have to call me Foodgod legally. I'll have one name, and I'm getting my finger print for it next month.

''It's almost weird to hear you call me Jonathan, when I'm in America, people call me Foodgod 90% of the time. Foodgod is for everyone, it's a universal brand.''

The former publicist has a very close relationship with Kim - who has children North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 18 months, and Psalm, three months, with husband Kanye West - and admitted they've only argued once in their 10 year friendship, a row caught on a 2013 episode of 'Kourtney and Kim Take Miami' which was sparked when the brunette beauty tried to repair a rift between Jonathan and marketing executive Simon Huck.

He told MailOnline: ''If Kim calls me, I pick up the phone, whenever it is. If I email her, she'll respond a minute later, even with four kids, same with Kris [Jenner]. It's very normal. Everyone is still there for each other.

''The only time we fought was on TV with my business partner.

''That's the only time I didn't answer her calls, I was furious about it because I fought he was on his side. That's the only time in 10 years, we literally don't fight.''

However, the blogger admitted he doesn't get to see the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star as often as he used to because his life is so busy.

He said: ''It's not even about her, I'm so busy that I don't even have a day to myself.

''The only time I get to see her is when I'm in LA, where I have to film [for FoodGod]. I actually don't have that much time in general, I'm booked up for months.

''I haven't been home in months too, but when one million people watch your videos and content - that motivates you.''