Jonathan Cheban wants Kris Jenner to reclaim the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party.

The festive extravaganza was organised by Kim Kardashian West last year but her best friend has called for her to hand the reins back over to her mother because the Skims founder goes ''over the top'' and there's always a familiarity to Kris' celebrations.

Jonathan told E! News: ''I love when Kris [Jenner] does it. It feels more real to me.

''I skipped it [last year] I was protesting.

''I think it should go back to Kris' house. Kris is like Santa Claus. Its got to be at her house.

''I'm sorry. Yeah Kim goes over the top and it's snowing and this and that, but you know what? At Kris' we just knew what we were getting into.

''I knew that the thing with the fried hot dogs is gonna be there. I know that the deer will be there. I just know that somethings going on.''

And Jonathan admitted he already knows what the plans are for this year's party but won't be giving away any details as he doesn't want to have his invitation taken away.

Asked if he knows where it will be taking place, he confirmed: ''I do. I just found out last night.

''I don't want to say because I don't want to get uninvited, but I literally just asked last night. I'm like where is the party? Oh. No comment. I want to be on the good side, I don't want to be on the bad list. I'm not naughty, Kris.''

It was previously revealed that last year's Winter Wonderland-themed party - which was held at Kim and Kanye West's California home - had cost a staggering $500,000 to stage but the family viewed it as money well spent.

A source previously said: ''The party needs to be eye-popping because it sets the tone for their empire, it creates a fantasy world and makes people want to tune in so $500,000 is nothing for them.

''The grand spectacle of the party also helps sell Kylie's make-up, Kim's perfumes, and Khloe's jeans. It's all about image.''