Jonathan Cheban bought Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West 20 pizzas to celebrate the birth of their daughter.

The 42-year-old reality star didn't want to mark last month's arrival of Chicago - who was born via a surrogate - with a conventional gift such as flowers, so he splashed out on what he thought was a fitting food celebration for the new arrival, her parents, and siblings North, four, and Saint, two.

Jonathan - whose nickname is Foodgod - told Us Weekly magazine: ''[She's] very cute. I saw her for one second and then I ran off to Miami because I'm just filming non-stop, so I saw her for one second in the hospital.

''I bought her 20 boxes of pizza from Chicago because what else do you get her? I think from Giordano's, which is one of their favourite pizzas.

''I sent them a whole thing because everyone always sends flowers and it's no fun.''

But Jonathan hasn't yet had chance to buy a gift for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's newborn daughter Stormi, who was born on 1 February.

He admitted: ''I haven't had a second.''

With Jonathan's close friends all settling down and having children, he's given himself a two-year deadline to have kids of his own - but he needs to find a girlfriend first.

He said: ''I need to find someone to have kids of my own.

''I had a girlfriend [Anat Popovsky] for three years but we broke up so now I'm back on the hunt. ... I want to have a kid in two years. I have a deadline.''

Jonathan previously admitted he is considering changing his name to Foodgod, a moniker which was bestowed on him by Kanye.

He said recently: ''Everyone calls me Foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me Foodgod when they write about me -- not Jonathan or 'BFF'.''