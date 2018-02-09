Jonathan Cheban gifted 20 boxes of pizza to Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West to celebrate the arrival of their daughter Chicago.
Jonathan Cheban bought Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West 20 pizzas to celebrate the birth of their daughter.
The 42-year-old reality star didn't want to mark last month's arrival of Chicago - who was born via a surrogate - with a conventional gift such as flowers, so he splashed out on what he thought was a fitting food celebration for the new arrival, her parents, and siblings North, four, and Saint, two.
Jonathan - whose nickname is Foodgod - told Us Weekly magazine: ''[She's] very cute. I saw her for one second and then I ran off to Miami because I'm just filming non-stop, so I saw her for one second in the hospital.
''I bought her 20 boxes of pizza from Chicago because what else do you get her? I think from Giordano's, which is one of their favourite pizzas.
''I sent them a whole thing because everyone always sends flowers and it's no fun.''
But Jonathan hasn't yet had chance to buy a gift for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's newborn daughter Stormi, who was born on 1 February.
He admitted: ''I haven't had a second.''
With Jonathan's close friends all settling down and having children, he's given himself a two-year deadline to have kids of his own - but he needs to find a girlfriend first.
He said: ''I need to find someone to have kids of my own.
''I had a girlfriend [Anat Popovsky] for three years but we broke up so now I'm back on the hunt. ... I want to have a kid in two years. I have a deadline.''
Jonathan previously admitted he is considering changing his name to Foodgod, a moniker which was bestowed on him by Kanye.
He said recently: ''Everyone calls me Foodgod; scream it in the streets and run up to me in restaurants, and I want people calling me Foodgod when they write about me -- not Jonathan or 'BFF'.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.