Jonathan Cheban has silenced rumours the Kardashian family have had plastic surgery on their bottoms.

The 43-year-old American socialite is close friends with Kim Kardashian West, and her sisters Khloe, 32, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, as he has appeared in numerous episodes of the popular E! programme 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', but the star doesn't ''believe'' his pals have medically enhanced their derrieres, and thinks all of their toned butts ''look real''.

Speaking about the growing speculation around their pert posteriors on 'Celebrity Juice', which aired on Thursday (25.05.17), he said: ''I mean, I don't believe so.

''I don't believe the speculation. They look real to me.''

Although the siblings have denied boosting their backsides with cosmetic surgery, The 'Selfish' author - who has three-year-old daughter North and 17-month-old son Saint with her rapper husband Kanye West - has previously admitted to having cortisone injections in her rear end last year to help combat her skin condition psoriasis.

While the 36-year-old beauty has had an X-ray to prove she has not had implants inserted into her nether region, her sisters are ''happy'' when they are asked if they have gone under the knife and take the remark as a complement.

Speaking previously, 32-year-old television personality and former 'Kocktails with Khloé' host said: ''Once you start getting in the tabloids claiming you have fake body parts, then it's like, 'Okay, I made it. Now I'm really working out. Kourtney said yesterday, 'I got so happy because someone said I had butt implants.' And I was like, 'Doesn't it make you feel good?' She's like, 'I really feel good. I've got to keep it up!'''