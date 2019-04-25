The Jonas Brothers didn't have any ''healthy'' communication with each other before their recent reunion.

The 'Sucker' hitmakers - which includes Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas - famously fell out in 2013 and Joe admits at the height of their feud, they found it hard to even talk to each other.

Joe said: ''In 2013, we all wanted to create something on our own and were just trying to force it into what was going on. We were going through the motions, without the heart of it ... The way we communicated to each other wasn't healthy anymore.''

However, now they have ironed out their differences, Nick feels like the trio are finally getting the ''second bite of the apple''.

Nick said: ''It feels like the second bite of the apple is potentially going to be even bigger because we're in a healthy place, we're enjoying the ride. And I think the music is a reflection of that.''

The 26-year-old singer was inspired to suggest a reunion after performing some of the group's old hits at his solo shows.

Nick told the new issue of Billboard magazine: ''There's a different magic when we're together that I wasn't experiencing. So I started sprinkling some Jonas Brothers songs into my set, but always thought, 'This would be a lot better with the other Jonas Brothers.'''

Meanwhile, Nick previously admitted he thinks him and his brothers had their ''biggest year of growth'' in 2018.

He said: ''Australia was actually a big piece of the puzzle because at that point, we had been filming a documentary for about two or three months and really just starting to unpack everything. For us, it goes back a lot further just 'cause the way things ended back in 2012, 2013 was really complicated, both as family and as Brothers. So it took some time to get into it all and like I said, unpack it ... It's just been insane, and I think the biggest year of growth for us as brothers and as a band.''