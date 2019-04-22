The Jonas Brothers have announced their comeback album, 'Happiness Begins'.

The sibling trio of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have confirmed their new LP will be released on June 7 as Kevin admitted this is the album he is most ''proud'' of.

Sharing the album artwork on Twitter, they simply captioned it: ''#HappinessBegins June 7th ... So proud of this new record and we can't wait for you guys to have these songs!! (sic)''

And in a post on his personal Twitter account, Kevin wrote: ''#HappinessBegins June 7th ... After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we're back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we've done I'm most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you'll just have to wait a little bit longer. (sic)''

Nick and Joe also posted about their new LP on social media, with the younger sibling writing: ''So excited to share that our new album #HappinessBegins will be out June 7th! (sic)''

And Joe added in his own message: ''Can't wait for you guys to hear this album! (sic)''

Nick had previously confessed that ''transparency was the key factor' in the Jonas Brothers reunion.

He said: ''I think the thing that was so great about this next chapter was that it really began with us getting to the healthiest place we could be as brothers and as family before we decided to work together at all, given that the way it ended before was not the best.

''We just thought, let's dive in, let's really open up and pull this thing apart and see what would need to be different for this to work this time around for a healthier relationship. I think that honesty, that transparency, really was the key factor. And I built the foundation now to where those things that used to be hiccups before for us, are no longer a problem and we're able to really enjoy this ride and the reaction so far to the new music and everything that's going on has just been incredible.''