The Jonas Brothers appear to be teasing a new song and music video.

The trio - comprised of brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas - recently released their first single in six years, 'Sucker', which became their first number one single ever.

The song was accompanied with a promo featuring Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra and Joe and Kevin's significant others, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

Now the 'Lovebug' group have shared some snaps from their day of filming in Miami, with a new video and song now hotly-anticipated by their fans.

Nick took to Instagram on Monday (25.03.19) to post a picture of himself rocking a black and white chequered shirt, bright yellow trousers and Vans, and captioned the post: ''Shooting something.''

In an Instagram Story with his brother Joe, Nick, 26, joked that his 29-year-old sibling had pinched his look, as they both rocked matching royal blue suits.

In the clip, he said: ''Bitch stole my look.''

Kevin, 31, also shared a picture of himself in the same outfit on his profile.

Meanwhile, Nick recently admitted he would love to duet with his 'Baywatch' actress spouse.

The 'Jealous' singer said he'd be ''open to'' singing with the 36-year-old star - who he married in December at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India - as she has an ''incredible voice'' and there's always a lot of ''music and dancing'' in their home.

He said: ''I'd be open to it, I mean, she's got an incredible voice and there's a lot of music in our house and a lot of dancing.

''So, I don't know. Right now we're just enjoying the first couple months of married life, and we'll see where it takes us.''

Speaking about the 'Sucker' video, he said: ''We have these incredible people in our lives - Kevin and I with our wives and Joe with his fiancée Sophie - and it was really important to us to include them from the beginning. It's a family affair across the board. It makes everything better knowing that they're there with us.''