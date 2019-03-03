The Jonas Brothers performed a secret concert in New York City on Friday (01.03.19).

The newly-reunited trio released their comeback single 'Sucker' - their first since going on hiatus in 2013 - earlier that day, and celebrated with a show at The Box Theatre, where they delighted the audience with a rendition of the new track, as well as some of their old hits including 'Burnin' Up', 'Year 3000', 'SOS' and 'That's Just the Way We Roll'.

The group shared a number of photos from the night on their official Instagram account, with one image captioned: ''If you know, then you know @theboxnyc (sic)''

Following the release of 'Sucker', the brothers revealed they have dozens of other songs which they ''can't wait'' for fans to hear.

Joe Jonas - who formed DNCE after the band split - said: ''When we started to figure out what the sound was going to be like - balancing Nick's sound, DNCE's sound and, to be truthful, Kevin bringing so much heart into this.

''It's been incredible - his stories, his family and everything that he has going on now, it was really important to be able to blend the three and so, we have probably 30, 40 songs recorded that we can't wait to release.''

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas, 26, admitted he initially thought it would be ''impossible'' for the trio to reunite because relations between himself, Joe, 29, and 31-year-old Kevin were so bad after they went their separate ways.

He said : ''When it ended it was not good. It was a couple years of rebuilding our family, and in our mind it seemed impossible for us to do this ever again.''

Joe added: ''We had to work through and understand what we were going through when we were that young. It was interesting because for so many years we just put it under the rug. We said, 'We're done, let's just try to rebuild our friendship and our relationship as brothers' - it just happened in its own time.''