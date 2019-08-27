The Jonas Brothers made a triumphant return to the MTV Video Music Awards for their first performance at the ceremony in 11 years.

The trio - comprised of siblings Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas - delivered a show-stopping performance of their singles 'Sucker' and 'Only Human' in a remote location 50 miles away from where the main event was hosted at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

The band also won the Best Pop prize for their music video for 'Sucker' and before going on stage, Joe received a celebratory kiss from his wife, 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner, as did Kevin from his other half, Danielle Jonas, however Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra was absent from the bash.

Upon collecting the award, Joe said: ''When we didn't believe in ourselves as a band and brothers, you guys stuck with us through the thick and thin. Thank you so much.''

The Jonas Brothers performed 'Lovebug' at the 2008 ceremony.

The 'Cool' hitmakers were handed their award by the stars of 'The Sopranos', Drea de Matteo, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Vincent Pastore, who walked out onto the stage to Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin'', which was played in the finale of the hit HBO series.

The Jonas Brothers are from New Jersey, which is also regularly featured on 'The Sopranos'.

Vincent joked that no one asked his permission to film the awards show in New Jersey, before they revealed the winner of the Best Pop accolade.

Jamie-Lynn said: ''It's great to be here celebrating 20 years of 'The Sopranos' at the first-ever VMAs in Jersey.''

And Vincent quipped: ''I got a problem. I don't recall anyone asking me if they can do an awards show here, you know.

''MTV, what do you think you're doing? Handing out awards without my permission. How about I win something, too?''

After being told by his co-star Drea, he is ''making Jersey feel like, you know, Jersey'', he jokingly threatened to hijack the power at the venue.

He quipped: ''I'm just saying this is a nice little show they got here, but it would be a shame if the power went out.''

The reunion came ahead of the release of the 'Sopranos' prequel movie next year.