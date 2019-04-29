The Jonas Brothers will play their first UK show in almost a decade at Capital's Summertime Ball.

The pop trio - comprised of brothers Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas - will perform at the annual one-day music extravaganza at Wembley Stadium on June 8, a day after the release of their eagerly-awaited new album 'Happiness Begins'.

The siblings - who last performed in the British capital on their world tour in 2009 - made their huge comeback with the single 'Sucker' in March and they followed the instant hit up with recent album track 'Cool'.

The announcement was made on the 'Capital Breakfast show with Roman Kemp' on Monday (29.04.19) morning, where it was also confirmed that Mark Ronson, Halsey, Ellie Goulding, 5 Seconds of Summer and Khalid are playing the event.

More artists will be confirmed tomorrow morning (30.04.19) on Roman's early morning show on UK radio station Capital FM.

Several billboards were placed around the UK teasing the news, with a 'Ball Board' texted in to the show to help Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay unveil the star-studded bill live on air.

Ashley Tabor OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: ''Today we kicked off our massive reveal week on the brand-new national Capital Breakfast show, by announcing some of the world's biggest artists for Capital's Summertime Ball.

''We're thrilled that listeners could take part in the reveal by finding our 'ball boards' around the UK with the names of the performers on them, lots of fun!

''We're only just getting started and we can't wait to reveal yet more huge acts for the UK's hottest summer party on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp tomorrow morning!''

The likes of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Charlie Puth and Rita Ora played the Summertime Ball in 2018.

Listeners are advised to tune in to 'Capital Breakfast' from 6am to find out who else is on the bill.

They can also follow @CapitalOfficial and #CapitalSTB on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat for the latest news.

Tickets go on sale at www.capitalfm.com/summertime-ball this Thursday (02.05.19) at 8am. Capital VIPs have access to the first tickets in an exclusive VIP pre-sale opening on Wednesday (01.05.19) at 8am.