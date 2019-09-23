Jonas Blue wants to collaborate with Sam Smith.

The 'Ritual' hitmaker once worked with the 'Stay With Me' singer at a bar, but he admitted they haven't met since and he would love the chance to reconnect to bring their talents together.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''[They] left the bar and went on to become Sam Smith and do amazing things. I then left the bar and went on to become Jonas Blue and do amazing things.

''I am sure I will see Sam again, maybe at the BRITs or something, and we can talk as I do love Sam's voice, that could be pretty cool.''

Although Jonas, 30, isn't sure a collaboration would have worked in the past, the DJ suggested Sam's new style on tracks like 'How Do You Sleep?' and Normani duet 'Dancing With A Stranger' means it would finally be a good fit.

He added: ''There was a point where I think it wouldn't have worked that well, as [they were] writing about things that didn't really connect in my world.

''But now with things like the Normani record and [their] new single, that feels really good and I can imagine doing something like that.''

Meanwhile Sam, 27, recently revealed which pronouns they would like to be referred to from now on after a ''lifetime of being at war with their gender''.

They wrote on their social media account: ''Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ... after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.

''I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f***k it!

''I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.''