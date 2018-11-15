Jonas Blue wants to work with Cheryl on new material.

The superstar DJ may have recently worked with the former Girls Aloud singer's ex Liam Payne, but after her big comeback hit 'Love Made Me Do It' he's up for a surprise collaboration.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''I would love to work with Cheryl. She's an incredible talent and I love what she's doing now musically.''

Jonas previously teamed up with Liam - whose relationship with Cheryl ended over the summer just over a year after welcoming their son Bear together - and Lennon Stella on 'Polaroid'.

The pair have become good friends, and the 29-year-old producer even knows the ins and outs of the former One Direction star's fitness regime.

He added: ''He's super into his fitness training. I think I saw some dumbbells in his dressing room. I have Calvin Klein pants [on my rider].''

His comments regarding a potential track with Cheryl come after Jonas heaped praise on 2015 'X Factor' champion Louisa Johnson, and revealed they have been working hard plotting her next big move.

He recently said: ''I have worked with Louisa, she's the most incredibly talented singer. I honestly got chills when she came in the studio and she messaged me last week about getting some more studio time together, so we'll do that.

''Her voice is incredible but it is a hard business, it really is, you have to make sure you find your sound and you're able to stick to it, and people believe it.

''Honestly, I don't really know how to explain it but it is really hard, but she deserves so much success.''