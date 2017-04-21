Jonas Blue has been unveiled as Vevo's latest LIFT act.

The DJ and producer follows stars including Sam Smith, James Bay and Years and Years - who have all been chosen by the music and entertainment video platform for its artist development programme LIFT - and he is thrilled by the honour.

He commented: ''I am truly honoured to be part of this prestigious hall of fame and be in the company of such amazing new artists.''

LIFT was first launched in 2011, in order to spotlight the freshest new talent in Britain and stars chosen for the prestigious honour have all given their fans a sneak peek into their early careers via a series of Vevo videos.

Jonas' first video of the series - a 'Becoming' interview which will see him tell all about his musical journey so far and rise to DJ stardom - will debut on Tuesday (25.04.17) on vevo.com and on the mobile app.

Vevo will then roll out videos including exclusive performances and behind-the-scenes footage over the coming weeks, bringing fans closer than ever before to the London-born star.

In February of this year, Vevo unveiled Rag 'N' Bone Man as the first LIFT act of 2017.

Jonas has been keeping busy since bursting onto the music scene in December 2015. His debut single, 'Fast Car', a reinterpretation of the Tracy Chapman classic, sold over six million copies and is certified platinum in a number of countries around the world.

He is set to tour Europe with his debut live show in May and is currently working on new music.