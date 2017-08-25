Jonas Blue is reportedly being eyed up to pen the song for this year's 'X Factor' winner.

The 'Mama' hitmaker has already teamed up with the talent show's 2015 champion Louisa Johnson on her next single, the title which is yet to be announced.

However, the show's head honcho Simon Cowell is said to be keen to keep the track with the times and would love it to be an EDM banger.

A source said: ''Jonas is Simon's top pick for this year's winner's song.

''He wants 'The X Factor' to be current so that the winners have longevity and resonate with the young music-loving public.

''Parents and older people may watch The X Factor but they don't generally become fans who will part with their money afterwards.

''Jonas can create a pop smash that will do well.''

However, a representative for the ITV show has said nothing is planned for the song yet.

They told the Daily Star newspaper: ''No plans have been considered for the winner's single yet.''

2016's winner Matt Terry was lucky enough to have 'When Christmas Comes Around' written for him by Ed Sheeran, which he was over the moon by.

He previously told BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I literally fell in love with the song the second I heard my recording of it and I said to the production team that I have to do this, this has to be my single. I have no words. It's so cool. I haven't met Ed but I did tweet him - I told him how much of a genius he is but I don't know if he's replied.''

'The X Factor' returns to screens on September 2.