Jonas Blue is planning to hit the studio with Shawn Mendes ''soon''.

The 'Perfect Strangers' hitmaker revealed two years ago that he was in talks with the Canadian pop star to get him on his debut album, 'Blue', however when the record was released last year, there was no sign of his name, but now he has teased that 2020 could be the year they finally get together.

Jonas - whose real name is Guy Robin - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We want to do something soon so hopefully something with Shawn, maybe next year.''

The 'Ritual' producer previously revealed he was waiting for the 'Treat You Better' singer to have a free slot to head into the studio with him because he doesn't want to work face-to-face with him.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm in talks with Shawn Mendes, we spoke the other night and we're trying to make something happen but it's always schedule dependent.

''We just need to find the right date. I want to get in the studio with Shawn, doing it remotely doesn't really work with an artist like Shawn.

''I need to know where he's coming from and he needs to know where I'm coming from, we need to be in the same room together sharing the experience.''

Meanwhile, Jonas recently signed a new record deal with Sony/ATV.

The 30-year-old DJ and record producer launched his career in 2015 with a tropical house cover of Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' featuring vocalist Dakota, which peaked at number two in the Official UK Chart, and he's since released collaborations with the likes of Raye ('By Your Side'), Liam Payne and Lennon Stella ('Polaroid') and Rita Ora, who features on 'Ritual' with Tiesto.

He hopes his signing to Sony will take his ''creative collaborations'' to the ''next level''.

He said: ''I am thrilled to have signed this deal with such a legendary publisher and beyond excited to see what will come of our work together in the future.

''David and Jon Platt certainly share our vision to take things to the next level with my creative collaborations. Watch this space!''