Jonas Blue says Four of Diamonds' debut album is coming along well, and thinks ''there's a gap in the market for a new girl group'' to make it big.

The 30-year-old DJ and record producer is executive producing the upcoming debut album of girl group Four of Diamonds, who rose to fame when they competed on the 2016 season of UK talent show 'The X Factor', where they finished in eighth place.

And Jonas - who also produced the group's single 'Blind' last year - has now said he believes the quartet could be the next big girl group.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''We're working on the album at the moment. It's fun because my background is pop songwriting and idols of mine like Max Martin write for other artists.

''I want to give my advice and share my experience with them. I'm actually acting as the executive producer on the album and it's just great to be involved with the girls and I think there's a gap in the market for a new girl group. They're such incredible girls and they're so likeable and so talented as well. It's just another avenue to put my songwriting efforts and production efforts and do something a little bit different on the side, it's great being behind them and helping. We're working on the new single at the moment, they have a lot of good stuff coming.''

The 'Rise' DJ admits he isn't directly working on every track of the group's album, but is ''overseeing everything creatively''.

He added: ''I'm not producing everything and I'm not writing everything, there are a few records I'm doing. It's mainly overseeing everything creatively and making sure everything is in line and correct and we're not jumping from one sound to the next, just making sure everything is right and we have a steady build for them.''

Jonas is also still working on his own music alongside producing for the band - comprised of Caroline Alvares, Lauren Rammell, Sophia Saffarian and Yasmin Broom - and recently released new track 'Ritual', which features Tiesto and Rita Ora.

Asked whether he sees himself as the next Simon Cowell, he said: ''It's nice to be able to do this and do Jonas Blue too, it's nice to be able to dip into that once in a while rather than be Simon Cowell sitting behind a desk committing to it 24/7.''