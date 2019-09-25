Jonas Blue has signed a new record deal with Sony/ATV.

The 30-year-old DJ and record producer launched his career in 2015 with a tropical house cover of Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car' featuring vocalist Dakota, which peaked at number two in the Official UK Chart, and he's since released collaborations with the likes of Raye ('By Your Side'), Liam Payne and Lennon Stella ('Polaroid') and Rita Ora, who features on 'Ritual' with Tiesto.

Jonas - whose real name is Guy Robin - hopes signing to Sony will take his ''creative collaborations'' to the ''next level''.

He said: ''I am thrilled to have signed this deal with such a legendary publisher and beyond excited to see what will come of our work together in the future.

''David and Jon Platt certainly share our vision to take things to the next level with my creative collaborations. Watch this space!''

The 'Perfect Strangers' hitmaker's new record deal comes after he revealed he's hoping to collaborate with Sam Smith.

The pair once worked together at a bar, but he admitted they haven't met since and he would love the chance to reconnect to bring their talents together.

He said: ''[They] left the bar and went on to become Sam Smith and do amazing things. I then left the bar and went on to become Jonas Blue and do amazing things.

''I am sure I will see Sam again, maybe at the BRITs or something, and we can talk as I do love Sam's voice, that could be pretty cool.''

Although he isn't sure a collaboration would have worked in the past, the DJ suggested Sam's new style on tracks like 'How Do You Sleep?' and Normani duet 'Dancing With A Stranger' means it would finally be a good fit.

He added: ''There was a point where I think it wouldn't have worked that well, as [they were] writing about things that didn't really connect in my world.

''But now with things like the Normani record and [their] new single, that feels really good and I can imagine doing something like that.''