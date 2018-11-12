Jonas Blue was blown away by Louisa Johnson's talent in the studio.

The superstar producer has been working with the former 'X Factor' winner - who triumphed in 2015 - on her big comeback in a bid to help re-launch her career, and he has heaped praise on her vocal skills.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''I have worked with Louisa, she's the most incredibly talented singer. I honestly got chills when she came in the studio and she messaged me last week about getting some more studio time together, so we'll do that.

''Her voice is incredible but it is a hard business, it really i, you have to make sure you find your sound and you're able to stick to it, and people believe it.

''Honestly, I on't really know how to explain it but it is really hard, but she deserves so much success.''

While the 20-year-old star's recent single 'Yes' failed to chart in the UK Top 40, Jonas has backed her to rise back up the rankings in the future.

He added: ''There's people like Nina Nesbitt who got dropped from her label a few years ago and she's come back, she's re-signed and she's smashing it! It changes all the time and Louisa will be back smashing it soon.''

His comments come after he released his debut album 'Blue' on Friday (09.11.18), which includes hits featuring the lies of JP Cooper, Joe Jonas and Liam Panye.

Now, Jonas has admitted he would love to work with Liam's former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, and he doesn't think it would cause any issues.

He said: ''Zayn is great. I can still work with them separately.''