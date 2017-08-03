Jonas Blue thinks Justin Bieber owed it to his fans to complete his 'Purpose World Tour'.

The 23-year-old singer shocked the world when he cancelled the final 14 dates on his extensive 18-month run due to ''exhaustion'', and the 'Perfect Strangers' hitmaker says while he can relate to the intense ''pressure'' of long periods on the road, Bieber's fans - known as Beliebers - are the reason he's where he is and he should respect.

Jonas - whose real name is Guy Robin - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I can understand it, I'm no way near Justin Bieber in terms of profile, but it is hectic and stressful touring like that.

''Last weekend I was in five countries over two days so the pressure can take its toll.

''However, I also think you have responsibility to your fans as they put you up there in the first place. He's young but he will be back.''

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, 25, also agrees with Jonas that the 'Despacito' singer should have carried on.

He said recently: ''Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally, but I also think, to a certain degree, when you're signing up to something, you should see it through.

''There's never enough that I can say or do for the fans, and honestly, I think people can forget that to be quite honest. The whole game is so exciting and crazy, but at the end of the day, it's the people who are buying the records that are putting you where you are.''

The 23-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday evening (02.08.17), to let his fans know he's taking some time away so he can work on making his ''mind, heart, and soul'' ''sustainable''.

Justin wrote: ''Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE.. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.

''This message is just an opportunity for you to know my heart, I'm not expecting anyone to understand, but I do want people to have an opportunity to understand where I am coming from! THIS MESSAGE IS IS VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT BUT ITS FROM THE HEART. BUT I ITHINK THERES SOMETHING SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS!!'' (sic)''