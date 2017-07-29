Jonas Blue is in talks for a collaboration with Shawn Mendes for his debut studio album.

The 'Perfect Strangers' producer recently released a compilation LP 'Electronic Nature - The Mix 2017', but he is hard at work on his first ever record and is waiting for the 'Treat You Better' to have a free slot to head into the studio with him.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Jonas - whose real name is Guy Robin - said: ''I'm in talks with Shawn Mendes, we spoke the other night and we're trying to make something happen but it's always schedule dependent.

''We just need to find the right date. I want to get in the studio with Shawn, doing it remotely doesn't really work with an artist like Shawn.

''I need to know where he's coming from and he needs to know where I'm coming from, we need to be in the same room together sharing the experience.''

In the meantime, fans of the DJ will have to make do with the compilation.

Speaking about the collection of songs, made up of remixes of some of the biggest hits in the charts hand selected by Jonas and two collaborations with Mark Villa and EDX, he said: ''This compilation album came about from a lot of people asking me for my DJ sets so I decided to put together a compilation of 60 songs that I play when I DJ that are current that I really love and songs that I've loved for a while and I've put them into a massive DJ mix. They're great tunes and it's a great way of getting my brand Electronic Nature out there. I know people can put these tracks together themselves but people want to experience the music like a DJ set. I'm always looking at other DJ's sets and love discovering new tracks. I feel like a kid where I'm looking for the freshest, newest tracks.''

'Electronic Nature - The Mix 2017' is out now.