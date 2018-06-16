Jonas Blue would be willing to ''switch things up'' to work with rocker Liam Gallagher.

The 28-year-old producer-and-DJ - whose real name is Guy Robin - is a massive fan of the ex-Oasis star and would be willing to follow the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker's ''vibe'' in the studio, if he wanted to hook up in the future.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Jonas said: ''I love Liam, he's a legend. I love his voice. Down the line I'd love to work with him, I'm not sure how much he's into dance music but I would switch things up to get the chance to work with him.

''I'm always up for collaborating with people who are slightly leftfield.

''He would bring a different sound and vibe to what I do for sure.''

The 'Perfect Strangers' hitmaker thinks Liam would like the way he approaches writing on a piano.

He added: ''I always write on a piano, that's how I start all of my records - from a piano melody. So I think he'd appreciate that.''

Jonas joins the long list of musicians and artists that would jump at the chance to work with the 45-year-old rocker - who has revived his career since the release of his debut solo LP 'As You Were' last year.

One of the latest stars to say they'd like to help out the 'I've All I Need' hitmaker on his second record - which he has been in Los Angeles working on already - is Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''You'd never say no. If someone asked me then yeah, but I am not going to bother him about it.''

Jonas Blue's song 'Rise' featuring Jack & Jack is out now.