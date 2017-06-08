Jonas Blue is still hoping to get into the studio with Ellie Goulding.

The 'Perfect Strangers' hitmaker has built a ''good relationship'' with the 30-year-old beauty and he's just waiting for her schedule to free up so they can make some music together.

Asked for an update on their plans, the producer - whose real name is Guy Robin - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''yeah so I spoke to Ellie yesterday actually we kind of have quite a good relationship ... We are trying to get into the studio but her schedule's too busy at the moment, but we are trying to work something out.''

Jonas got the 'First Time' hitmaker's number at the BRIT Awards earlier this year - where he was nominated for British Single and British Artist Video of The Year for 'Fast Car' - and said she was a ''sweetheart''.

At the time, he said: ''I was kind of doing a rounds of the tables and seeing who I could find at the BRITs and I bumped into Ellie Goulding and that was cool. We had a sit down and just a chat and she is such a sweetheart. We exchanged numbers and I am a massive fan Ellie Goulding and her voice, she's just incredible. So hopefully we can work on a Jonas Blue and Ellie Goulding collab. ''

Jonas recently dropped his single 'Mama' featuring William Singe, which has over 12 million views on YouTube.

Asked how it feels, he said: ''Imagine having all 12 million people in one place listening to that song, it is kind of quite crazy but an amazing feeling knowing that your music is kind of spreading far and wide.''

Jonas Blue's latest single 'Mama' ft William Singe is out now.