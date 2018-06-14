Jonas Blue has confirmed Louisa Johnson features on a track on his album.

The 'Mama' hitmaker was previously rumoured to have teamed up with the winner of the 2015 series of 'The X Factor' on a track, and now he's revealed the Essex star - who blew him away with her ''impeccable sing'' - is among a plethora of artists who have laid down their vocals on his new record.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Jonas said: ''Louisa is on one of the tracks on my album, she was so amazing, her voice just blew me away.

''We were in the studio together, that's how the majority of the album was done with the guest vocalists coming into my studio.

''Louisa came in on a Sunday and we just clicked, we did a few things.

Vocally, she is just on another level, impeccable singing. ''She's an amazing girl and it was so easy to record with her, nothing felt like hard work. It was pure vibes and I really like the track, it's one of my favourites.''

Though the EDM DJ - whose real name is Guy Robin - can't let on who else is on the album, he teased there are some ''cool names''.

He added: ''Every track on my album has got a featured vocalist, there are a whole host of artists on it.

''I can't give the names, because I want to keep everyone guessing on whose going to be on my next tracks, but there are some cool names.''

Jonas Blue's song 'Rise' featuring Jack & Jack is out now.