Jonas Blue asks for new pants on his rider.

The 28-year-old producer-and-DJ - whose real name is Guy Robin - keeps his backstage demands ''simple'' and only asks for items he'd find useful while away from home for a long time.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''On my rider I have pants, socks and iPhone cables, mainly.

''I keep it simple but those things come in really handy, if you're travelling for a long time those things are good to have.

''Generally I'm wearing a fresh pair of pants, box fresh everyday so that's fun!''

The 'Perfect Strangers' hitmaker is happy to indulge in the ''social'' side of his job but knows his limits when it comes to drinking alcohol and he'd prefer to keep his attention on his work.

He said: ''People are more aware of the importance of staying healthy.

''It's so easy to get sucked in to a bad lifestyle because we're in a social business so there are always people before and after drinks who want you to come out and have a drink or whatever and if you really do like a drink then you can get sucked into it and it can really go wrong.

''Generally for me, I've got the understanding that I'm there to provide a service and do my job and that's what it's all about.''

Meanwhile, Jonas previously admitted he'd love to work with Liam Gallagher.

He said: ''I love Liam, he's a legend. I love his voice. Down the line I'd love to work with him, I'm not sure how much he's into dance music but I would switch things up to get the chance to work with him.

''I'm always up for collaborating with people who are slightly leftfield.

''He would bring a different sound and vibe to what I do for sure.''

Jonas Blue's song 'Rise' featuring Jack & Jack is out now.