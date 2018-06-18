Jonas Blue is producing 'X Factor' girl group Four of Diamonds' debut album.

The 'Rise' DJ has been in the studio with the runners-up from the 2016 series of the TV talent competition - Sophia, Caroline, Yasmin and Lauren - and is tipping them to be the next big girl group.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I've been working hard with the girls on their album - it's all separate to what I'm doing now with my record - it's been a lot of fun.

''I'm the executive producer - so I'm overseeing all of their songs. They are the most amazing girls, I've got a lot of faith in them.

''I think it's time for a new girl group to come through. It's been a bit quiet apart from Little Mix, so the time is right.''

Jonas - whose real name is Guy Robin - recently confirmed he has a track with another 'X Factor' star on his forthcoming album, 2015's winner Louisa Johnson.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''Louisa is on one of the tracks on my album, she was so amazing, her voice just blew me away.

''We were in the studio together, that's how the majority of the album was done with the guest vocalists coming into my studio.

''Louisa came in on a Sunday and we just clicked.''

And the 'Perfect Strangers' hitmaker isn't the only person he was impressed with Four of Diamonds.

Saturdays star Una Healy revealed she sees a ''bright future'' for the four-piece, and she too thinks they will go on to be successful because there is a ''huge gap'' in the girl group market with only Little Mix representing the UK.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz in 2016, she said: ''I met them at the Pride of Britain awards. They are really lovely girls and I see a bright future for them.

''There is a huge gap in the market for girl bands. One is never enough. There is Little Mix out there but there is not really anyone else, we need another girl band to come along.''

The group - who were mentored by Louis Walsh - were given the boot from the singing competition after they lost the sing-off against Saara Aalto, with Matt Terry winning the show.