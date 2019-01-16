Jonah Hill is training in jiu jitsu, after being put off the martial art as a kid when he was bullied by others who knew the art.
Jonah Hill is training in jiu jitsu, after being put off the martial art as a kid when he was bullied by others who knew the art.
The 35-year-old actor says he ''always thought'' jiu jitsu - a Japanese martial art and method of close combat - was a ''beautiful art form'', but was discouraged from getting involved as a child when he was beaten up by other kids in his school who were skilled in the martial art.
But now, he says he's learning how to let go of his teenage insecurities, as he's now begun to train at Clockwork BJJ in New York City ''four or five times a week.''
He wrote in a post on Instagram: ''I started Brazilian Jiu Jitzu 2 months ago and try and train 4 or 5 times a week. In high school the dudes who did Jiu Jitzu used to beat the s**t out of us at parties so it turned me off to it as an idea growing up. But quietly I always thought it was a beautiful art form .
''At 35 , I try and get over the stuff that made me feel weak and insecure as a teenager. It's just wasted time and lessons you'll never learn. Trying to let go of that. (sic)''
The 'Maniac' star says training hasn't always been easy, but he's feeling good after recently being awarded the white belt - which is the first of eight levels of training, each defined by a coloured belt.
He added: ''Nothing more humbling than getting your ass kicked by a 12 year old your first week . Got my first stripe today. I know it sounds corny but it's pretty dope to jump in and do stuff you'd never think you'd be able to do. Much respect to Sensai Josh and @clockworkbjj and Anthony for getting me into it (sic)''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
The cast and crew of upcoming drama 'True Story', including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Felicity...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
After a pretty traumatic time returning to high school to uncover the source of a...
Schmidt and Jenko are two young cops who thought they'd seen the last of student...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...