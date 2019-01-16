Jonah Hill is training in jiu jitsu, after being put off the martial art as a kid when he was bullied by others who knew the art.

The 35-year-old actor says he ''always thought'' jiu jitsu - a Japanese martial art and method of close combat - was a ''beautiful art form'', but was discouraged from getting involved as a child when he was beaten up by other kids in his school who were skilled in the martial art.

But now, he says he's learning how to let go of his teenage insecurities, as he's now begun to train at Clockwork BJJ in New York City ''four or five times a week.''

He wrote in a post on Instagram: ''I started Brazilian Jiu Jitzu 2 months ago and try and train 4 or 5 times a week. In high school the dudes who did Jiu Jitzu used to beat the s**t out of us at parties so it turned me off to it as an idea growing up. But quietly I always thought it was a beautiful art form .

''At 35 , I try and get over the stuff that made me feel weak and insecure as a teenager. It's just wasted time and lessons you'll never learn. Trying to let go of that. (sic)''

The 'Maniac' star says training hasn't always been easy, but he's feeling good after recently being awarded the white belt - which is the first of eight levels of training, each defined by a coloured belt.

He added: ''Nothing more humbling than getting your ass kicked by a 12 year old your first week . Got my first stripe today. I know it sounds corny but it's pretty dope to jump in and do stuff you'd never think you'd be able to do. Much respect to Sensai Josh and @clockworkbjj and Anthony for getting me into it (sic)''