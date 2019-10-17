Jonah Hill is no longer thought to be in talks about joining 'The Batman'.

The 35-year-old star was recently said to have entered discussions with Warner Bros. about playing a villain, either Riddler or Penguin, in the hotly-anticipated movie, but the studio are said to be eyeing potential new candidates.

According to Deadline, talks are said to have broken down with Hill.

Seth Rogen is one name who has been linked to the film - which will see Robert Pattinson play a young Bruce Wayne/ Batman - to potentially portray Penguin, but no discussions are said to have taken place.

This comes just days after it was revealed Zoe Kravitz has signed up to pay Catwoman in the movie, which is due to drop in June 2021.

Kravitz looks set to follow in the paw steps of Anne Hathaway, Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry by taking on the iconic role in the Matt Reeves movie.

Jason Momoa - who is married to Zoe's mum Lisa Bonet - confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: ''I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear (sic)''

She replied: ''LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on. (sic)''

The film's director Matt Reeves also reacted to the news by sharing a gif of Zoe saying ''hello'' into a phone.

Reeves is expected to include numerous villains in the motion picture, and is said to be planning a trilogy.

The Joker, Two-Face and Hugo Strange are all expected to be characters in the film.

However, Batman's arch-nemesis Joker will not be played by Joaquin Phoenix, who plays the character in the current origin movie of the same name.

'Joker' director Todd Phillips recently ruled out the possibility of Phoenix's Joker crossing paths with Pattinson's Batman.

He said: ''Definitely not. Oddly, in the States, comic books are our Shakespeare it seems, and you can do many, many versions of 'Hamlet.

''There'll be many more Jokers, I'm sure in the future.''