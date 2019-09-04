Jonah Hill is engaged to girlfriend Gianna Santos.

The 'Superbad' actor popped the question to the marketing professional after just over a year of dating, a representative for the comedy star has confirmed to PEOPLE.

The couple were spotted out on a walk in New York City on Monday (02.09.19), and Gianna was sporting a ring on her engagement finger.

The engagement comes at a busy time in Jonah's career, having made his directional debut with the coming-of-age comedy-drama 'Mid90s', which heads to cinemas in the UK this April.

He recently confessed to miscalculating the demands of directing.

He explained: ''I think all of your human experiences add up to the person you are now, and all your film experiences add up to the actor, writer, director, whatever else it is that you are.

''So, yeah: I've picked up so much from all these amazing people I've worked with, whether Gus, the Cohn brothers, Martin Scorsese, Bennett Miller, Quentin Tarantino, Spike Jones, Seth Nevin, or Judd Apatow.

''But you know, in the beginning, I thought, 'Okay, this is going to be simple because I know how I'd like to be spoken to as an actor, so that's what I did.'

''But then you realise, 'Oh, Lucas Hedges is totally different than Katherine Waterston is totally different than Sonny Solcheck is totally different from...'''

And the 35-year-old star shows no signs of slowing down, with his next role in Clint Eastwood's 'The Ballad of Richard Jewell'.

He's also started working as a professional photographer.

In a post on Instagram earlier this year, the 'Maniac' star wrote: ''I love photography. I've been doing it for years privately and am starting to work professionally. I have decided to start sharing some photos with you all. Hope you enjoy, if not, that's cool too.''