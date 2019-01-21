Actor-turned-filmmaker Jonah Hill has confessed to underestimating the challenge of directing.
Jonah Hill underestimated the challenge of directing.
The 35-year-old star made his directorial debut with the coming-of-age comedy-drama 'Mid90s', and Jonah - who has previously worked with a host of big-name filmmakers - has confessed to miscalculating the demands of directing.
He explained: ''I think all of your human experiences add up to the person you are now, and all your film experiences add up to the actor, writer, director, whatever else it is that you are.
''So, yeah: I've picked up so much from all these amazing people I've worked with, whether Gus, the Cohn brothers, Martin Scorsese, Bennett Miller, Quentin Tarantino, Spike Jones, Seth Nevin, or Judd Apatow.
''But you know, in the beginning, I thought, 'Okay, this is going to be simple because I know how I'd like to be spoken to as an actor, so that's what I did.'
''But then you realise, 'Oh, Lucas Hedges is totally different than Katherine Waterston is totally different than Sonny Solcheck is totally different from...'''
Jonah quickly came to realise that he couldn't adopt the same approach to everyone on set.
The Hollywood star learned to tailor his methods to each and every one of his performers.
He told W magazine: ''You know, no two people are the same. No two actors are the same, no two directors are the same, no two writers are the same.
''So you can't just do what's best for you - you immediately have to adjust to whoever it is you're dealing with.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
Eddie Mannix is a fixer who works in Hollywood where he tames celebrities and keeps...
The cast and crew of upcoming drama 'True Story', including Jonah Hill, James Franco, Felicity...
Bigger and even richer than the terrific 2010 hit animation, this sequel is also quite...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
After a pretty traumatic time returning to high school to uncover the source of a...
Schmidt and Jenko are two young cops who thought they'd seen the last of student...
It's been five years since blacksmith apprentice Hiccup managed to end the battle between dragons...