Jonah Hill underestimated the challenge of directing.

The 35-year-old star made his directorial debut with the coming-of-age comedy-drama 'Mid90s', and Jonah - who has previously worked with a host of big-name filmmakers - has confessed to miscalculating the demands of directing.

He explained: ''I think all of your human experiences add up to the person you are now, and all your film experiences add up to the actor, writer, director, whatever else it is that you are.

''So, yeah: I've picked up so much from all these amazing people I've worked with, whether Gus, the Cohn brothers, Martin Scorsese, Bennett Miller, Quentin Tarantino, Spike Jones, Seth Nevin, or Judd Apatow.

''But you know, in the beginning, I thought, 'Okay, this is going to be simple because I know how I'd like to be spoken to as an actor, so that's what I did.'

''But then you realise, 'Oh, Lucas Hedges is totally different than Katherine Waterston is totally different than Sonny Solcheck is totally different from...'''

Jonah quickly came to realise that he couldn't adopt the same approach to everyone on set.

The Hollywood star learned to tailor his methods to each and every one of his performers.

He told W magazine: ''You know, no two people are the same. No two actors are the same, no two directors are the same, no two writers are the same.

''So you can't just do what's best for you - you immediately have to adjust to whoever it is you're dealing with.''