Jonah Hill clashed with Christopher Mintz-Plasse on set of 'Superbad'.

The 33-year-old actor, who portrayed Seth in the 2007 comedy movie, has admitted him and his 28-year-old co-star did not get on well as his colleague, who played the role of Fogell in the production, ''immediately shut [him] down'' and refused to let Jonah speak during filming.

Speaking about the difficulty he faced working on the production, Jonah said: ''Chris just immediately shut me down.

''So combative. I was really annoyed because this guy wouldn't let me say anything.''

And the pair's fraught relationship was obvious to the rest of the cast, including Seth Rogen, who played Officer Michaels, as well as Michael Cera, who portrayed Evan.

The 35-year-old Rogen said: ''Jonah f***ing hated [Mintz-Plasse]''.

The 'Sausage Party' funny man has revealed Christopher was ''completely disrespectful'' of Hill, which he thinks is because of his ''lack of experience''.

Seth continued: ''He was all over Jonah's lines, completely disrespectful of the process, probably due to a lack of experience.''

The 'Juno' star has revealed Jonah was left ''shaken up'' after working with Christopher and appeared to look uneasy in his presence.

Michael added: ''When [Chris] left, I remember Jonah being shaken up.''

But Jonah's discomfort around Christopher only fed Michael and Seth's desire to have the dark-haired comedian on board the production.

Seth explained: ''I remember he walked out of the room and Jonah was like, 'Not that guy.' And we were just like, 'Oh my god, you don't understand how much more that makes us want him'.''

And producer Judd Apatow was also adamant the California-born star was going to be hired for the project.

The creative mastemrind said: ''I looked at [director Greg Mottola] and said, 'We have to hire him.'''

Despite the bitterness between the two, the rest of the team tried to ''encourage everyone to contribute'' to the production to ensure there was a ''joint ownership'' on the production.

Michael explained: ''It was a really easy set to be on. It felt like Greg and Evan and Seth and Judd really wanted to encourage everyone to contribute in any way that we wanted. There was no judgment. And I felt really part of a team. It's not always like that, to feel like you have a kind of joint ownership over what you're doing.''