'Ray Donovan' has been cancelled after seven series.

The Showtime crime drama series, which stars Liev Schrieber as the titular crime fixer, will not get an eighth series and the finale of series 7, which aired on January 19, will be the show's final episode.

Showtime said in a statement: ''After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan, has concluded its run on Showtime. We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note.

''Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schrieber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.''

The show followed Ray Donovan, a crime fixer who represents the rich and famous for a powerful law firm. He has to juggle satisfying clients by arranging bribes and threats with his devotion to his family.

He also faces the threat of the FBI bringing him down and the unexpected release of his menacing father, Mickey Voight) from prison.

Liev posted a tribute to the show on Instagram using an image of Ray making a toast.

The image was captioned: ''Slainte''.

The 52-year-old actor previously took to the site after the finale to the seventh series, thanking the ''fans, cast and crew'' for making the show possible.

Liev said: ''To all of the fans, cast, and crew who have made this show possible... Thank you! It's been an amazing ride and couldn't have happened without you.''

Last month, Showtime's Co-President of Entertainment Gary Levine admitted that the show was ''nearing the end of its run''.

He confessed: ''I think Ray Donovan is nearing the end of its run. We always talked about seven or eight seasons. Nothing has been decided yet but it's fair to say it is nearing the end.''