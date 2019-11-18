Jon Voight and Allison Krauss are among those who will receive the National Medal of Arts from President Donald Trump on Thursday (21.11.19).
The 80-year-old actor - who has been a vocal supporter of the president - will join singer Allison Krauss, Sharon Percy Rockefeller and the musicians of the United States Military at a ceremony at the White House later this week, when the honour will be given out for the first time since the former 'Apprentice' star took office.
The 'Coming Home' actor will be recognised for his ''exceptional capacity as an actor to portray deeply complex characters''.
A statement added: ''Captivating audiences, he has given us insights into the richness of the human mind and heart.''
Meanwhile, Allison is recognised for her ''extraordinary contributions'' to American Music.
The statement added: ''Blending bluegrass, folk, gospel, and country into a unique style, she has entertained and enriched the souls of millions.''
Sharon receives the accolade for being a ''renowned champion'' of the arts, ''generous'' charity supporter and ''a pioneer of new ideas and approaches in the field of public policy''.
The military musicians are described as ''extraordinary patriots'' who have earned the medal for ''personifying excellence in music and service to country''.
The ceremony will also see the National Humanities Medal awarded to the Claremont Institute, philanthropist Teresa Lozano Long, chef Patrick J. O'Connell and author James Patterson.
Jon previously hailed the current US leader as the ''greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.''
He added: ''Our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct.
''Don't be fooled by the political left because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph.''
