Jon Voight has praised his ''very strong'' daughter, Angelina Jolie.

The 80-year-old actor is very proud of the 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star and is particularly impressed by the work she does as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

He told People magazine: ''[Angelina is] very strong.

''She has a certain persona that is hers alone, and she sits in it very comfortably.

''She does a lot of good around the world with the refugees. Her heart is always on display when she's with those suffering people. She's tremendously compassionate, and she's a fighter for those people, she's a defender of those people. She's terrific.''

Meanwhile, Angelina - who has Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with former husband Brad Pitt credited her kids for keeping her strong.

She was asked at the premiere of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' - were she was joined by her five youngest children, her father, and her brother James Haven - where she gets her strength from and replied: ''My kids.''

The 'By the Sea' filmmaker recently admitted she feels like she's on a new wave of life now that her children are slightly older and are spreading their wings.

She explained: ''When your kids are a certain age, you go through stages, and you want to make sure they're safe and you want to make sure they understand certain values ... and then you get to a place where you've done a lot of that and you feel that they're good and you also want them to know joy, and it brings back a part of you that is fun and alive and silly. You have it in waves when they're little, but when they're older, they want to know you because they need to get through life and all the hardships in life, and they need how to weather those punches.

''So you don't just teach them how to survive it, you teach them how to thrive and manage it, so that takes a different level of spirit.''