Jon Voight thinks Angelina Jolie is a ''great'' mother.

The Hollywood star has praised his daughter for her parenting skills and how she looks after her and Brad Pitt's children - Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

Speaking to reporters at the Gold Meets Golden, pre-Golden Globes gala, in Beverly Hills, he said: ''She loves her kids, she's always involved with them, always concerned for them. She monitors everything. She's great.''

And Jon has also praised the children as ''unique''.

He added: ''Every child is unique. They all have something special, and what you want to do is provide them with the tools to express that.''

Meanwhile, Angelina previously revealed her children have ''been through a lot'', and whilst she has been ''hurt'' over the years, she has also seen her brood endure hardships too.

She said: ''Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can't be as free and open as your spirit desires. It's not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body.

''The part of us that is free, wild, open, curious can get shut down by life. By pain or by harm. My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it. They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength. As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us.''