The Deliverance star made a speech at the Make America Great Again Celebration in Washington, D.C., during which he praised the new U.S. leader and blasted the criticism he faced during the election last year (16).

"(Former president Abraham Lincoln) is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for the all the people, no matter their creed or colour," Voight said.

"We have been witness to a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation, not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against Mr. Trump, whose only desire was to make America great again," he added.

After his speech, the former Two and a Half Men took to Twitter to blast the 78-year-old.

Using pictures of a rat in a dirty toilet, often referred to as a John in America, and a Voit volleyball, he wrote: "dearest, (see collage) please 'shut it' before i brain you with that fools-gold Oscar of yours..."

Sheen is known for his colourful posts on the social media site and his message to Voight, who opened the pre-inaugural gala in Washington, D.C., comes a few days after he apologised to singer Rihanna for reigniting their feud and calling her "that b**ch".

Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood, and soul legend Sam Moore performed a series of patriotic songs at the Lincoln Memorial event in Washington, D.C., which was attended by Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.