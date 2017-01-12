Comedian and TV personality Jon Stewart and his wife Tracey have been given permission to open an animal sanctuary in New Jersey.
The former The Daily Show host asked Colts Neck officials for permission to launch the initiative and offered up preliminary plans for a 45-acre farm that will house animals the couple saves from slaughterhouses, circuses, shelters, and roadside cage attractions.
Approval was granted at a meeting on Tuesday night (10Jan17) and now the Stewarts hope to open their animal farm by 2018.
Oscar-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth) creates a riveting portrait of the youngest ever...
A harrowing true story infused with sharp humour and bristling intelligence, this riveting film is...
Maziar Bahari is an Iranian-Canadian journalist who embarked on a week long trip to Iran...
Finally. We always knew Robert Rodriguez had talent as a filmmaker. We were...
Every year like clockwork there's a film that tries to intertwine a dozen characters into...
Classic children's television show hosts like Mister Rogers and Barney make great role models for...
I walked into the screening of Committed with low expectations, having acquired some taste for...
Adam Sandler has gone soft and it just doesn't work. Whilehe somehow managed to carry...
It's so comforting to see Robin Williams in yet another family movie, playing a psychotic...
Somewhere out there in the cinematic ether there's an elusive line between lewdly moronic raunch...