Pamela Anderson thinks human beings are ''cruel''.

The 52-year-old actress - who starred as Casey Jean 'CJ' Parker on 'Baywatch' - has taken to her Instagram account to claim she'd rather be an animal than a human.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph of herself hugging a horse, Pamela - who recently divorced her fourth husband, film producer Jon Peters - wrote: ''I wish I was an animal. Humans are cruel ... mostly. (sic)''

The actress shared the photograph just days after her ex-husband got engaged to Julia Bernheim, according to Us Weekly.

Jon, 74, had already been married four times prior to tying the knot with Pamela and their whirlwind romance lasted just 12 days, before they separated.

Following their high-profile split, Pamela - who was also previously married to Tommy Lee, Kick Rock, and Rick Salomon - denied that Jon had paid off her debts during their brief marriage.

The TV star insisted she has enough work lined up to ensure she can repay the money she owes.

She said: ''I don't need anyone to pay my bills.

''I own a $10 million house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $40,000 month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses.

''I have contracts and other work.''

Pamela also admitted that she and her ex-husband disagreed about how she should spend her money.

She said: ''I believe it's best to put my money in property. He doesn't agree.

''I would politely listen and say I'd think about it. He still looked at me like that naive little girl sitting at the bar. 'Teeth and a halo,' he tells people.''