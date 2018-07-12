Jon M. Chu has said he is determined not to let Hollywood ''whitewash'' the Thai Cave rescue story.
Jon M. Chu wants to develop a Thai Cave Rescue film.
The 38-year-old director is keen to helm the movie as he wants to give the story - which saw 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded underground cave on the Myanmar border, the respect and authenticity it deserves.
Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: ''I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story! No way. Not on our watch. That won't happen or we'll give them hell. There's a beautiful story abt human beings saving other human beings. So anyone thinking abt the story better approach it right & respectfully. (sic)''
The film will show the group who were trapped - some for as long as 18 days - as well as the collaborative rescue efforts of Thai Navy SEALs, government officials and the many privately owned companies that helped make their rescue a success.
Ivanhoe Pictures President John Penotti announced that they are in negotiations with Thailand's Navy and government to develop the film and that multiple studios have shown interest in the project - they also confirmed they want Chu to direct the movie.
Chu has previously worked on projects such as; the hugely popular Justin Bieber 2013 concert film 'Justin Bieber's Believe', the 2014 street dance film 'Step Up: All In' and the popular 2016 sequel 'Now You See Me 2.'
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
After the events of the first film, which saw them take on an organisation called...
Jon Chu directs the third instalment to the Step up franchise. Following a similar plot...