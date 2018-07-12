Jon M. Chu wants to develop a Thai Cave Rescue film.

The 38-year-old director is keen to helm the movie as he wants to give the story - which saw 12 boys and their football coach trapped in a flooded underground cave on the Myanmar border, the respect and authenticity it deserves.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote: ''I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story! No way. Not on our watch. That won't happen or we'll give them hell. There's a beautiful story abt human beings saving other human beings. So anyone thinking abt the story better approach it right & respectfully. (sic)''

The film will show the group who were trapped - some for as long as 18 days - as well as the collaborative rescue efforts of Thai Navy SEALs, government officials and the many privately owned companies that helped make their rescue a success.

Ivanhoe Pictures President John Penotti announced that they are in negotiations with Thailand's Navy and government to develop the film and that multiple studios have shown interest in the project - they also confirmed they want Chu to direct the movie.

Chu has previously worked on projects such as; the hugely popular Justin Bieber 2013 concert film 'Justin Bieber's Believe', the 2014 street dance film 'Step Up: All In' and the popular 2016 sequel 'Now You See Me 2.'