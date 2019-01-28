'Crazy Rich Asians' director Jon Chu insists the sequels will not be ''the same old same old''.

The romantic comedy-drama film - which starred the likes of Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, and Awkwafina - was one of the biggest box-office successes of 2018, and Jon has teased details of the eagerly-awaited sequels.

He told HollywoodLife.com: ''The sequels will not be boring! They will not be the same old same old. They will push further.

''You will see more of the other characters. Because we didn't use them as much as we would like to, and we are going to play to our advantage and have a really really great time.''

Awkwafina, 29 - who plays Goh Peik Lin in 'Crazy Rich Asians' - has revealed she'd like to see her character have a love interest in the next movie.

She added: ''The franchise will always have that heart. I think it will always show Asian-Americans and Asian people as they are.''

Meanwhile, Henry Golding previously revealed he doesn't want to be labelled as the ''Asian leading man''.

However, the in-demand actor said that if it helps to ''inspire'' others, he's happy to take the title.

He explained: ''I don't want to be defined as the Asian leading man. I want to be the leading man. Henry Golding.

''If it means helping inspire other Asians to be leading men, hell yeah, I'll take it. You don't know how proud I am to have that associated with my name.

''Sadly, we're so underrepresented that we have to start with these labels to be proud of it, to normalise it. So s**t, I'll be the next Asian leading man.''