Jon Chu, the director of 'Crazy Rich Asians', has revealed that the sequel will not be ''the same old same old''.
'Crazy Rich Asians' director Jon Chu insists the sequels will not be ''the same old same old''.
The romantic comedy-drama film - which starred the likes of Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, and Awkwafina - was one of the biggest box-office successes of 2018, and Jon has teased details of the eagerly-awaited sequels.
He told HollywoodLife.com: ''The sequels will not be boring! They will not be the same old same old. They will push further.
''You will see more of the other characters. Because we didn't use them as much as we would like to, and we are going to play to our advantage and have a really really great time.''
Awkwafina, 29 - who plays Goh Peik Lin in 'Crazy Rich Asians' - has revealed she'd like to see her character have a love interest in the next movie.
She added: ''The franchise will always have that heart. I think it will always show Asian-Americans and Asian people as they are.''
Meanwhile, Henry Golding previously revealed he doesn't want to be labelled as the ''Asian leading man''.
However, the in-demand actor said that if it helps to ''inspire'' others, he's happy to take the title.
He explained: ''I don't want to be defined as the Asian leading man. I want to be the leading man. Henry Golding.
''If it means helping inspire other Asians to be leading men, hell yeah, I'll take it. You don't know how proud I am to have that associated with my name.
''Sadly, we're so underrepresented that we have to start with these labels to be proud of it, to normalise it. So s**t, I'll be the next Asian leading man.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
After the events of the first film, which saw them take on an organisation called...
Jon Chu directs the third instalment to the Step up franchise. Following a similar plot...