Jon M. Chu sent Coldplay an emotional letter to convince the band to let him use their song 'Yellow' in his movie 'Crazy Rich Asians'.

The 38-year-old director was set on using the 2000 hit for the final scenes of his rom-com, but Warner Bros. Pictures were worried that the use of the song could have negative connotations due to the word being used in a negative way to describe East Asian people.

However, Chu was determined to use the track and sent a personal note to Chris Martin and co asking for their permission because the track had such a powerful effect on his life and his feelings about being a Chinese-American person.

His letter to the British group has been published by The Hollywood Reporter and reads: ''I know it's a bit strange but my whole life I've had a complicated relationship with the colour yellow. From being called the word in a derogatory way throughout grade school to watching movies where they called cowardly people yellow. It's always had a negative connotation in my life.

''That is until I heard your song. For the first time in my life it described the color in the most beautiful, magical ways I had ever heard: the color of the stars, her skin, the love.

''It was an incredible image of attraction and aspiration that made me rethink my own self-image. ''

Chu also told the band - which is also comprised of Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion - the plot of the film, about an American-Asian woman coming to terms with her cultural identity to strengthen his case to use the song.

He said: ''I know as an artist it's always difficult to decide when it's OK to attach your art to someone else's - and I'm sure in most instances you are inclined to say no. However I do believe this project is special.

''It will give a whole generation of Asian-Americans, and others, the same sense of pride I got when I heard your song.''