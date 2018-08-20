Jon M. Chu wasn't able to use the song 'Yellow' in 'Crazy Rich Asians' but changed the decision after he sent the band an emotional letter.
Jon M. Chu sent Coldplay an emotional letter to convince the band to let him use their song 'Yellow' in his movie 'Crazy Rich Asians'.
The 38-year-old director was set on using the 2000 hit for the final scenes of his rom-com, but Warner Bros. Pictures were worried that the use of the song could have negative connotations due to the word being used in a negative way to describe East Asian people.
However, Chu was determined to use the track and sent a personal note to Chris Martin and co asking for their permission because the track had such a powerful effect on his life and his feelings about being a Chinese-American person.
His letter to the British group has been published by The Hollywood Reporter and reads: ''I know it's a bit strange but my whole life I've had a complicated relationship with the colour yellow. From being called the word in a derogatory way throughout grade school to watching movies where they called cowardly people yellow. It's always had a negative connotation in my life.
''That is until I heard your song. For the first time in my life it described the color in the most beautiful, magical ways I had ever heard: the color of the stars, her skin, the love.
''It was an incredible image of attraction and aspiration that made me rethink my own self-image. ''
Chu also told the band - which is also comprised of Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion - the plot of the film, about an American-Asian woman coming to terms with her cultural identity to strengthen his case to use the song.
He said: ''I know as an artist it's always difficult to decide when it's OK to attach your art to someone else's - and I'm sure in most instances you are inclined to say no. However I do believe this project is special.
''It will give a whole generation of Asian-Americans, and others, the same sense of pride I got when I heard your song.''
