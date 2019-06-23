Jon Hamm has revealed 'Top Gun: Maverick' will be shot in ''mind-blowing'' 6K definition.

The 48-year-old actor has spilled some details on what fans can expect from the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 original and teased the crystal clear visuals and stunts which will leave them with their jaws' to the floor.

He told the Daily Star Sunday: ''We're shooting the movie in 6K, so it's incredibly high-def.

''The aerial footage is mind-blowing.

''And it's mostly practical - there's not a lot of CGI [computer generated].

''Those goes are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.

''So it's very exciting to watch.

''They showed me 15 minutes of footage and I left the trailer with my chin on the ground.

''I was saying, 'Oh my God, this is so cool. It will be out of this world.'''

Jon says the whole cast other than Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer - who will reprise their roles as Maverick and Iceman respectively - and Miles Teller, who plays Bradley Bradshaw, are having to keep their roles a secret.

Whilst he teased that fans old and new will love the ''different direction'' the story takes.

He said: ''I can't really tease much about my role.

''Doing this film has been a very strange experience, but it's been a wonderful experience as well.

''It will have a very similar vibe to the first one.

''For people who loved the first movie it's going to be very interesting to watch.

''It very much takes the story in a different direction.

''But I think for the new fans it's gonna be something very cool, too.''

Kara Wang and Jack Schumacher recently boarded the film.

'Good' Trouble actress Kara and 'Chicago P.D' actor Jack will play pilots in the action blockbuster and are amongst seven, and final, new additions to sign up to Paramount and Skydance Media's sequel.

The other actors are Jake Picking, Raymond Lee, Jean Louisa Kelly, Lyliana Wray and Greg Tarzan who join an all-star cast that also boasts Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell and Ed Harris.

The sequel is set 34 years after the original hit the big screen and will focus on modern drone warfare and explore the end of the dogfighting era.

Joseph Kosinski is directing and teased that the plot will focus on Maverick's service in the modern military.

He said: ''The navy is very different now than it was in 1986. Back then, they hadn't been in any war for 15 or 20 years at that point.

''Now, here in 2017, the Navy's been at war for 20 years. It's just a different world now, so you can't remake the first movie. It has to adapt.''

'Top Gun: Maverick' was initially scheduled for a July 2019 release, but it was announced this week that the movie has been pushed back by just over 11 months for a June 2020 arrival in theatres.

Paramount Pictures made the decision so the team will have extra time to figure out the logistics of the flight sequences.