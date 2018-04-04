John Hamm once worked as a set dresser for soft-core porn movies.

The 47-year-old actor is known now for his lead roles in the likes of hit TV series 'Mad Men', but has admitted he began his career in showbiz in an unlikely place, after he was hired as a set dresser for ''Skinemax soft-core t***y movies'' when he moved to Los Angeles at the age of 25.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, he recalled: ''I'd lost my catering gig. I was like, 'I need a job.' My friend said, 'You can have my job. I'm doing set dressing.' I said, 'I don't know how to do that.' She says, 'It's not that hard. They'll hire anybody. ... It's just soul-crushing for me. I can't do it.'

''I said, 'Soul-crushing: That sounds amazing. I'll do it,' '' he continued. ''And she's like, 'It's for these Skinemax soft-core t***y movies.' I asked, 'What do you do?' She hands me this bucket with all of her tools in it and says, 'You just move s**t around. Do whatever they want you to do.' I went in the following Monday and said, 'I'm the new set dresser.' Literally, no one blinked.''

Jon's comments about his past come after he recently admitted he was prone to oversharing, after admitting in an interview that being single ''sucks''.

The 'Baby Driver' actor - who split from his long-time partner Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015 - said: ''I usually overshare, is the problem. So, it wasn't necessarily important that I shared it, then I did and I'm sort of regretting it.''

In his original interview, Jon had admitted he'd found it hard to readjust to single life, having previously dated Jennifer for 18 years.

The Hollywood star shared: ''It's fine. It's hard. It's hard to be single after being together for a long time. It's really hard. It sucks.''

Jon and Jennifer split in September 2015, shortly after the actor had spent a spell in rehab due to alcohol abuse.

At the time of their separation, the duo released a joint statement in which they promised to ''continue to be supportive of each other''.

The statement read: ''With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history.

''We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.''